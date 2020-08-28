Jamie Bacon’s sentencing hearing begins Friday for role in Surrey Six murders

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing for former Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday for his role in the Surrey Six murders.

Bacon will hear victim impact statements from family members, including Eileen Mohan, who lost her 22-year-old son Christopher, an innocent bystander, in the killings.

Bacon pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal, the intended target of the killings that took place at the Balmoral Tower building in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2007.

Bacon also pleaded guilty to counselling murder in the 2008 shooting of Dennis Karbovanec, who survived the attack.

Crown and defence teams are jointly seeking an 18-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, served concurrently with a 10-year sentence for counselling to commit murder.

At the time of Bacon’s pleas, defence lawyer Kevin Westell said they expect the former Red Scorpions leader to serve just five or six more years with credit for time served.

Crown agreed to stay a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Surrey Six case as part of the plea deal.

In 2014, Red Scorpions gang members Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder and six counts of first-degree murder following a year-long trial.

Bacon’s trial had been proceeding separately, but in 2017, the charges against him in the slayings were stayed and the judge’s reasons for doing so were sealed from public view.

In May, the B.C. Court of Appeal granted the Crown’s request to reinstate the charges and move the case back to trial.

— With files from Rumina Daya, Srushti Gangdev, Amy Judd, and The Canadian Press