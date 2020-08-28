Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Jamie Bacon’s sentencing hearing begins Friday for role in Surrey Six murders

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 12:47 pm
B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to conspiracy in Surrey Six murders
Jamie Bacon, a member of the notorious Red Scorpion gang, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in British Columbia's deadliest gang shooting, dubbed the Surrey Six murders. As Robin Gill reports, the mother of one of the victims is hoping justice can finally be served.

A sentencing hearing for former Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday for his role in the Surrey Six murders.

Bacon will hear victim impact statements from family members, including Eileen Mohan, who lost her 22-year-old son Christopher, an innocent bystander, in the killings.

Bacon pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal, the intended target of the killings that took place at the Balmoral Tower building in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2007.

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty in Surrey Six murders
Jamie Bacon pleads guilty in Surrey Six murders

Bacon also pleaded guilty to counselling murder in the 2008 shooting of Dennis Karbovanec, who survived the attack.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Crown and defence teams are jointly seeking an 18-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, served concurrently with a 10-year sentence for counselling to commit murder.

Read more: B.C.’s top court releases reasons for ordering Jamie Bacon to stand trial on Surrey Six murders

At the time of Bacon’s pleas, defence lawyer Kevin Westell said they expect the former Red Scorpions leader to serve just five or six more years with credit for time served.

Crown agreed to stay a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Surrey Six case as part of the plea deal.

Read more: Aldergrove McDonald’s murder victim identified as brother of Surrey Six killer

In 2014, Red Scorpions gang members Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder and six counts of first-degree murder following a year-long trial.

Bacon’s trial had been proceeding separately, but in 2017, the charges against him in the slayings were stayed and the judge’s reasons for doing so were sealed from public view.

In May, the B.C. Court of Appeal granted the Crown’s request to reinstate the charges and move the case back to trial.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Rumina Daya, Srushti Gangdev, Amy Judd, and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey SixJamie BaconRed ScorpionsSurrey Six murdersCorey LalJamie Bacon sentencing
Flyers
More weekly flyers