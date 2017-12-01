Charges stayed against gangster Jamie Bacon in connection with ‘Surrey Six’ homicides

Charges against gangster Jamie Bacon in connection with the “Surrey Six” homicides have been stayed by the B.C. Supreme Court, the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Friday.

Bacon was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal, who was one of six people who died in homicides that took place at the Balmoral Tower building in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2007.

The court granted a stay of proceedings that Bacon had applied for, in a ruling that was released on Friday.

But the stay doesn’t mean that Bacon will be released.

Bacon remains in custody on a charge of counselling the murder of an individual. A trial on that charge is set to commence on April 3, 2018.

Bacon has made no application for bail on that charge, and the Crown would oppose his release, the BCPS said.

The reasons for issuing the stay of proceedings have been sealed and must remain so, Madam Justice K.M. Ker wrote in her ruling.

The ruling said that the court heard a “number of pre-trial applications involving complex legal and factual issues.”

They included that Bacon’s counsel had “come into possession of privileged information that they cannot use in his defence which impacts upon Mr. Bacon’s fair trial rights.”

“In part, this arose from the manner in which the police handled aspects of privileged and confidential information,” Ker wrote.

Various privileges were invoked as part of the pre-trial process.

They included solicitor-client privilege, litigation privilege, informer privilege, public interest privilege and witness protection.

A number of pre-trial applications were related to the “disclosure, protection, and retrieval of privileged information,” Ker wrote.

“My full written rulings are under seal in order to protect the Crown’s claims of privilege, which I have upheld.”

Ker wrote that she had granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings, and ordered that “both counts on the indictment against Mr. Bacon be stayed.”

“In order to protect the Crown’s claims of privilege, which I have upheld, the evidence adduced, the materials filed and my reasons for entering the stay of proceedings must remain sealed,” she said