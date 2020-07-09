Jamie Bacon expected to plead guilty for role in Surrey Six murders

Send this page to someone via email

Jamie Bacon is expected to plead guilty in connection with the Surrey Six murders on Thursday.

Bacon’s lawyer has said his client plans to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit the 2007 murder of Corey Lal, who was the intended target of what became the deadliest gang shooting in B.C. history.

Bacon also faces a first-degree murder charge. The expectation is that the charge will be stayed once he pleads guilty, but that is up to the judge.

Bacon also plans to plead guilty to counselling murder in the shooting of Dennis Karbovanec, who survived the attack.

The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed that Bacon is expected to enter guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit murder and counselling a murder.

Corey Lal, his brother Michael Lal, and associates Eddie Narong and Ryan Bartolomeo were shot Oct. 19, 2007 at the Balmoral Tower, along with 55-year-old fireplace repairman Ed Schellenberg and 22-year-old building resident Chris Mohan, who were both in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Mohan’s mother Eileen says she was stunned by the news of a plea deal.

“I hope Christopher’s death isn’t taken lightly,” she said Tuesday. “Mr. Bacon is alive, my son is dead.”

Christopher Mohan, 22, was returning home from playing basketball when he was killed.

In 2014, Red Scorpions gang members Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder and six counts of first-degree murder following a year-long trial.

Bacon’s trial had been proceeding separately, but in 2017, the charges against him in the slayings were stayed and the judge’s reasons for doing so were sealed from public view.

In May, the B.C. Court of Appeal granted the Crown’s appeal and set aside the order staying the charges, saying his case would proceed to trial.

— With files from Amy Judd, Emily Lazatin and The Canadian Press