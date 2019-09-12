Aldergrove McDonald’s murder victim identified as brother of Surrey Six killer

The man gunned down at a busy Aldergrove McDonald’s on Tuesday has been identified as the brother of one of the gangsters convicted in the Surrey Six murders.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the victim was 33-year-old Justin Haevischer.

His brother, Cody Haevischer, and Red Scorpion Gang associate Matthew Johnson were convicted on six counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of six people — including two bystanders — at Surrey’s Balmoral Tower on Oct. 19, 2007.

Both are serving life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Justin was later charged as an accessory after the fact, for allegedly burning clothing, cell phones and other evidence from the killings. The Vancouver Sun reports he later pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

IHIT says Justin Haevischer was shot dead outside the fast-food restaurant at 56th Avenue and 264th Street around 8 p.m., at a time when the McDonald’s was busy with customers and families.

Abbotsford police later found a burned-out black SUV that police believe was the getaway vehicle.

“It is a miracle, by God’s grace, whatever language you choose to use, that nobody else was hurt from this,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said Wednesday, describing the timing and location of the attack as brazen, “reckless” and “unacceptable.”

Haevischer is the latest high-profile gangster to be assassinated in public at a Lower Mainland restaurant or cafe.

On Aug. 2, Hells Angel Suminder (Ali) Grewal was shot dead in his Dodge Viper while waiting in line at a South Surrey Starbucks drive-thru.

Two men, 20-year-old Calvin Powery-Hooker and 21-year-old Nathan De Jong, fled that scene, but were later arrested and charged.

Homicide detectives continue to probe Haevischer’s murder, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Jang said police are hoping to speak with anyone who can help them piece together his recent activities and contacts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.