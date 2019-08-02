1 man dead in shooting at South Surrey drive-thru, 2 men in custody: RCMP

One man is dead after a shooting in a South Surrey drive-thru on Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said it happened while the victim was going through the drive-thru for a financial institution in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

Two suspects have been arrested, Sturko said. She added that the shooting appears to be targeted.

Witness Tammy Ritchie told Global News Radio CKNW that police tape was up behind the Starbucks, which shares a drive-thru with Envision Financial.

“There’s an ambulance pulled in behind, close to where the drive-thru would be,” she said.

“Tape is up from that whole general vicinity of that area and about seven or eight police cars.”

Two other witnesses told Global News police efforts appeared to be focused on a Dodge Viper in the drive-thru.

Aerial video shows a blue car partially covered by a tarp at the coffee shop drive-thru, with several other vehicles stopped in line behind it.

Some businesses in the SouthPoint Exchange mall complex were told by police they had to close up shop, possibly for the entire day.

Staff and customers were also told that they need to be escorted to their vehicles by a police officer.

Nabila Mojadidi works in a business across the parking lot, and said the situation was unsettling.

“It is scary, no matter what, you have to be careful,” she said.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, and be prepared to see a heavy police presence.

