Hells Angel member found dead under Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

A Hells Angel member has now been identified as the victim of a homicide who was found dead under the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge on Sunday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the victim, identified as 43-year-old Chad Wilson of Maple Ridge, was a “well-established member of an organized crime group and it is believed that his homicide was not random.”

Men wearing Hells Angels insignia were seen crossing police tape on Sunday afternoon, at the scene of the homicide.

IHIT says Ridge Meadows RCMP and other first responders were called to the 22000-block of Wharf Street in Maple Ridge, under the Golden Ears Bridge, after a report that a man was found dead.

IHIT says it will work with numerous gang enforcement units throughout the Lower Mainland to mitigate any ongoing violence.

“While the motive for Mr. Wilson’s murder has not been confirmed, this is yet another reminder of the significant dangers posed to one’s life by being part of a criminal organization,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a release.

Five years ago, Wilson was one of four Canadian members of the Hells Angels arrested in Spain, for allegedly smuggling cocaine.

The motive for Wilson’s murder remains unknown at this time. IHIT is also not releasing any details about how Wilson died.

“Whatever Mr. Wilson did in life, he’s dead now…and that’s unacceptable,” Jang said at a press conference Tuesday.

Jang also confirmed Wilson leaves behind a family but did not give any more details.

Anyone with information who has yet to come forward to police is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.