Kamloops man arrested in Kelowna after reckless driving complaints

A Kamloops man was arrested in Kelowna on Wednesday following several reports of reckless driving.

Kelowna RCMP say the 50-year-old man was apprehended following morning complaints of a red Toyota Rav4 driving erratically in the area of Springfield and Hollywood roads.

According to the RCMP, officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but it fled in a dangerous manner, with police breaking off pursuit.

A short time later, though, police say they received more reports of erratic driving.

Police reportedly flooded the area, with officers locating the Toyota abandoned on Burtch Road.

Police Dog Services were called in and the alleged driver was located a short distance away.

RCMP said the Toyota was reported stolen from Calgary on Aug. 20.

“The behaviour of this driver was extremely reckless and posed a danger to everyone he met,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all the citizens who assisted us in apprehending him by calling and reporting. This information helped us narrow our search area and get this dangerous driver off the road quicker.”

Police did not release the man’s name, but added he was released on conditions for a future court date.

RCMP also said the incident is under investigation and that it will be forwarded to prosecutors for review and approval of charges.

Anyone with extra information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

