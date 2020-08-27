Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Rutland residence, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A drug bust in Kelowna on Wednesday yielded suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and stolen property.

Kelowna RCMP say the search warrant was executed at a property along the 400 block of Rutland Road South, and that it was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Six people were arrested but were later released without charges.

A photograph showing some of the imitation guns and stolen bicycles seized by Kelowna RCMP on Wednesday. Kelowna RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including imitation firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

Police said the matter has been forwarded to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

1:17 Multi-million dollar drug bust goes down in Winnipeg; police say prices on the rise Multi-million dollar drug bust goes down in Winnipeg; police say prices on the rise