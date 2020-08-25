4 people arrested in Brooks, Alta., following $46,000 drug bust: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested and charged following a major Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation in Brooks, Alta., that involved more than $46,000 worth of drugs and cash.

ALERT’s organized crime team in Medicine Hat executed three search warrants in Brooks on Aug. 19 and found 425 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine, $1,200 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime, prohibited weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“Shutting down this drug trafficking network is a big win for community safety in Brooks,” Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser with Medicine Hat ALERT said in a news release on Tuesday.

Jak Burchell, 30, faces a series of drugs and weapons charges, while Brent Valin, 56, and Gary Valin, 33, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Adrianna Mcsavaney, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

ALERT was established by the provincial government and aims to take down serious and organized crime in communities across Alberta.

Anyone in the province who suspects drug or gang activity in their community should call their local police or can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.