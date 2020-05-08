Man dead, another injured after truck hits train near Brooks: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed and another injured after a vehicle-train collision east of Brooks, Alta., on Friday, according to RCMP.

Police said emergency crews responded to the collision between a pickup truck and a CP Rail train at the railway crossing of Highway 1A and Range Road 143 after 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the truck with two people inside was heading north on the range road when it “failed to yield to an oncoming westbound train, resulting in a significant collision.”

RCMP said crews got the pair out and took them to the Brooks Health Centre via ambulance.

The 50-year-old passenger, a man from the Lethbridge area, died in hospital, police said.

The 60-year-old Lethbridge man driving the truck was airlifted via Halo Air Ambulance to Foothills Medical Centre in Hospital in Calgary with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The rail line and the range road were closed for about three hours as officials investigated.

“The train sustained minimal damage, there was no loss of cargo, and no occupants on the train were injured,” RCMP said.

The RCMP and the CP Police Service are jointly investigating the collision.