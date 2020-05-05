Two people arrested in Kelowna drug bust, ‘significant amount’ of cash seized

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a Kelowna home on Wednesday.

RCMP searched a residence on the 2300-block of Lillooet Crescent and said they found a “significant amount” of cash.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin and cocaine,” Cpl. Nick Brodeur said in a news release.

Police said the matter will be submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

