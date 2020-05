Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 5A between Kamloops and Merritt closed on Monday afternoon because of high water levels and debris on the road.

According to Drive BC, flooding closed the road in both directions from the junction of Highway 97C and Hillside Way for nearly 100 kilometres.

DriveBC said local access is still available, but there is no through traffic.

Drivers can take the Coquihalla Highway as an alternate route.

