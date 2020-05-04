Coronavirus: Okanagan father surprises daughter with online graduation ceremony

COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop one Kelowna family from watching their UBC Okanagan graduate throwing her hat in the air to celebrate her accomplishments.

“Today, she [Aliya Rosove] was supposed to be on an airplane to go to California to see her boyfriend, a couple weeks ago her best friends from California were supposed to come to visit but that was cancelled, and she was accepted to a program in Israel to work with kids and that was cancelled. So we thought, let’s not let this thing [COVID-19] stop us from celebrating her great success,” said Stuart Rosove, Aliya’s dad.

While recovering from a presumptive case of COVID-19 himself, Rosove was determined to make sure his daughter felt special. The surprise online graduation ceremony was complete with O Canada, speeches from friends, family and a little computer-generated magic.

“I can’t put into words just how much this means to me,” said Aliya Rosove, UBC Okanagan graduate.

“To see that I have all my family, friends, teachers and even my Rabi from our synagogue in California come on and just congratulate me, it showed me I have a lot of people that love me and support me.”

The aspiring elementary teacher will have another chance at a regular graduation ceremony now that she has been accepted into the UBC Okanagan Bachelor of Education program.

However, Aliya and her dad hope other grads that may not have a second chance will take this idea and make it their own.

“Everybody worked so hard to get their degrees,” said Aliya.

“I think everyone deserves to have this moment celebrated in any way possible even if it can’t be in person.”