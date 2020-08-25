Vernon Cadet Camp Museum turns to public for help during coronavirus pandemic

The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum is asking the public for help, after it could not open its doors to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a small museum, our fundraising, especially in the summertime, comes from donations at the door and our Kit Shop and we have had no visitors any Kit Shop and no income and we count primarily on those funds to make the museum work,” said Francois Arseneault, Vernon Cadet Camp Museum curator.

They have moved their annual silent auction online, hoping to raise at least $10,000.

“We have a responsibility to maintain and preserve these items so that comes with a cost,” said Arseneault.

“We have got some wonderful items that we have picked up over the last few years that we need to preserve for instance a pre- World War One Second Canadian Mounted Rifles Saddle … who of course today track their lineage to the British Columbia Dragoons.”

The museum, which first opened its doors in 2013, is helping to preserve Vernon’s rich military history. They are seeking public help for their preservation and restoration projects underway, including a 1940s link trainer that was donated to them by the 223 Red Lion Squadron.

“We cover two primary subjects at the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum: The military history of Vernon, specifically the military camp itself going back to 1912 and the Cadet Camp specifically going back to 1949 when the camp first opened the gates,” Arsenault said.

Arsenault said that the museum Is hoping to welcome guests through their doors once again next year, if it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, you can visit their website to support the museum.

