Cadet July 12 2018 2:34pm 02:12 Vernon Cadet Training Centre Global Okanagan news reporter, Kimberly Davidson, tries to get through the obstacle course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre in Vernon, B.C. Global News reporter tries cadet obstacle course in Vernon, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4328151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4328151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?