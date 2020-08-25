Coronavirus: DriveTest Ontario centres still seeing massive lineups, demand for tests

Send this page to someone via email

Weeks after DriveTest Ontario locations began reopening across the province amid the coronavirus pandemic, those looking to get their licences are encountering massive lineups at some locations.

“I [was] here at 8 a.m. and now it’s 2 or 3 p.m. It’s too much of a long time,” Atiqa Atiqa told Global News on Tuesday, saying she waited more than six hours to get inside the Lawrence Avenue East DriveTest office in Toronto.

“There is so much sun and there isn’t a seating area.”

Atiqa said Tuesday marked her second attempt to write her test, giving up after waiting an extended period on Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario DriveTest Centres to reopen for G2 tests, motorcycle licences

Alex Mines said it’s his second time trying to get his licence. He attempted to go for his test last week, but he said after waiting 40 minutes someone came out and announced on a megaphone they were only serving people with birthdays between January and June that week — and his birthday is in July.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I came back today. I’ve been here since 11 o’clock and now it’s 2:30 p.m. — three hours — and there’s probably another hour to go,” he said while sitting on the curb with an umbrella trying to shield himself from the sun.

“The fact it has been [six] hours for some of these people is absurd … at a certain point when you’ve already invested so much time, you’ve got to do it.”

In mid-June, the Ontario government and DriveTest Ontario announced G1 and M1 knowledge tests would be available for writing after offices were shuttered due to the pandemic. At the beginning of August, it was announced that G2 tests and motorcycle licences, and an increase in commercial road tests, would be available.

Back in July when there were extended lines, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney was asked about lineups. She said the government was taking a phased approach to reopening, adding there was a massive backup for those seeking commercial licences.

“From the beginning, we’ve asked for patience. We hear a lot from families, from drivers and from commercial drivers that they’re eager to get back on the road and get these tests done. But we need to do so in a prudent way that maintains the health and safety of the students,” she said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked for an update on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation issued a statement acknowledging there is still a “significant backlog” of road tests.

The spokesperson said DriveTest Ontario is offering extended hours and service on Saturdays at select centres in an effort to address the waits.

“The province continues to work with DriveTest to address the current backlog and find innovative ways to deliver more convenient and efficient services,” the statement said, adding all drivers’ licences temporarily have extended validity.

READ MORE: Ontario’s DriveTest centres closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

“No one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, despite waiting for hours to get their licences, some in the line called for a better system as some shared their sympathies with the staff at the Lawrence Avenue East office.

“I don’t like it. We’ve been here for four or four-and-a-half hours, so we’re waiting,” Jagdeep Singh said, adding he “never” expected to wait for such an extended period of time.

“They should be organized. They should have some appointments, we should come directly and have everything sorted.”

Parvinder Singh said he was expecting a two-hour wait, but added he thought “they are doing the best they can.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s nothing we can do,” he said.

if only this photo could show the pain in my legs waiting for 4 hours in line just to take a 10 min test btw we didn’t go to the same drivetest centre but somehow got consecutive numbers https://t.co/lhB0T2NxNs pic.twitter.com/laxjqU7AYK — 루시 (@etnsmr) August 24, 2020