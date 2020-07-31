Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario DriveTest Centres to reopen for G2 tests, motorcycle licences

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 11:28 am
Ontario driving schools given green light to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's driving schools have been cleared to start operating again with a series of restrictions. Now, both students and schools are working to make up months of lost time. Aaron Streck reports.

Ontarians waiting for G2 tests and motorcycle licences will now be able to get them, as DriveTest Centres are set to reopen around the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

G2 tests and motorcycle licenses, as well as 42 more locations offering commercial road tests will be available on Tuesday.

“As we continue to reopen our economy, resuming driver testing is another way our government is helping people get back to work,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

“We are phasing-in these services to ensure important health and safety measures are in place at all DriveTest centres and our staff and customers are fully protected.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region enter stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan

Mulroney said the government has also temporarily extended the expiration date of all driver licenses, in order to lessen the traffic to the centres.

Knowledge tests and licence exchanges and upgrades, which were part phase 1 of reopening, will continue to be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All those with a birthday between January to June will be able to come in one week, while everyone else between July and December will come the next week.

Those looking for more information can visit the DriveTest website.

As of Friday morning, Ontario reported 39,209 coroanvirus cases with 2,775 total deaths.

