Ontario’s DriveTest centres reopen for limited services

Ontario’s DriveTest centres have reopened and are offering limited services across the province starting on Monday.

“In the first phase, all 56 full-time DriveTest centres will reopen on Monday for G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver’s licence exchanges and commercial driver’s licence applications and upgrades. Commercial road tests will also be available by appointment at 28 locations across Ontario,” the province said in a news release.

Ontario’s driver testing services provider is reopening under a gradual, staggered approach based on customers’ date of birth and strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the province said.

The province said people with birthdays between January and June will be allowed to visit a centre this week, and people with birthdays between July and December will have access to the services next week.

Access to DriveTest services will continue to alternate weekly until full services are restored, the province said, adding that it is expecting to fully resume services by September.

DriveTest requires customers to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, the province said. Customers will also need to sanitize their hands when entering the building and undergo temperature checks before road tests.

Staff will wear personal protective equipment, and driving examiners will have face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.

“We encourage applicants to be patient when visiting a centre and hold off visiting DriveTest where possible to support physical distancing and reduce crowding,” Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said.

“We have extended the validity of all driver’s licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless the need for a driver’s licence is urgent. I can assure you that no one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19.”