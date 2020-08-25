Kitchener council approves next stage of city’s coronavirus pandemic recovery plan

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener council approved Stage 3B of the city’s recovery plan on Monday night.

It will see a range of recreation programming geared specifically toward children and youth, older adults and vulnerable populations become available to area residents in the coming months.

Examples of fall programs and services that will become available include crossing guards returning to their duties, some indoor and outdoor programming resuming at community centres, increased access to arenas for sports groups and, subject to gathering limits, increased availability of facility rentals, including pools and the Victoria Park Pavilion.

“The plan for Stage 3B strikes an important and delicate balance between providing needed and valued programs and services to residents while also ensuring that their safety and well-being, and that of our staff, remains our highest priority,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement.

As well, in the winter, outdoor rinks will be made available as well as some neighbourhood association programming at community centres.

City staff are also looking ahead to winter months as they consider alternatives for the Kitchener Market and how to operate warming centres during extreme cold events, while plans for Christkindl and New Year’s Eve will be modified or will occur online.

The city says all programs or events involving public participation will require pre-registration, with no drop-ins permitted for the foreseeable future.