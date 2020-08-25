Waterloo Catholic school board makes masks mandatory for all students

Send this page to someone via email

All students Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) schools will be required to wear masks when they return to school next month.

Previously, the province required students in Grades 4 and up to wear masks but the board voted to extend the requirement to all students.

A spokesperson for the WCDSB told Global News that the remaining difference between the two sections is that the younger kids will not be required to fill out a form to be exempt from wearing a mask whereas the province requires the older students to do so.

Last week, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) also approved a motion that made masks mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3.

The province told Global News local boards were free to decide on a mask policy that best suited local needs.