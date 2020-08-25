Menu

Comments

Canada

Waterloo Catholic school board makes masks mandatory for all students

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 11:02 am
Previously, the province required students in Grades 4 and up to wear masks but the board voted to extend the requirement to all students.
All students Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) schools will be required to wear masks when they return to school next month.

Previously, the province required students in Grades 4 and up to wear masks but the board voted to extend the requirement to all students.

Read more: Waterloo public school board makes masks mandatory for all students

A spokesperson for the WCDSB told Global News that the remaining difference between the two sections is that the younger kids will not be required to fill out a form to be exempt from wearing a mask whereas the province requires the older students to do so.

Last week, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) also approved a motion that made masks mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3.

Read more: Waterloo company donates 750,000 face shields to teachers across Canada

The province told Global News local boards were free to decide on a mask policy that best suited local needs.

CoronavirusCambridgeWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBKitchener SchoolsWaterloo elementary schoolsWaterloo schools masksWCDSB mask policy
