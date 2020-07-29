Menu

Canada

Waterloo company donates 750,000 face shields to teachers across Canada

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Jeremy Hedges, founder oand CEO of InkSmith and its spin-off Canadian Shield, poses for a photo on the floor of his company's new factory in Waterloo, Ont.
Jeremy Hedges, founder oand CEO of InkSmith and its spin-off Canadian Shield, poses for a photo on the floor of his company's new factory in Waterloo, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Shield

A Waterloo Region company says it is donating 750,000 of its reusable face shields to provincial and territorial governments across Canada so they can be distributed to educators.

The company, The Canadian Shield, pegs the value of the donation at $7.5 million.

Read more: Federal government orders 10 million face shields from Kitchener, Ont., company

When the pandemic began in earnest in March, The Canadian Shield’s parent company, InkSmith, pivoted from creating education technology to creating the reusable face shields and is now producing 20,000 shields per day.

“We would not be where we are today if it weren’t for the help of school boards across Ontario and organizations across Canada, who helped us 3D print face shield components in our early days,” said Jeremy Hedges, president of The Canadian Shield, in a release. “This is our way of giving back to the community and supporting Canadian educators.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Shield says it has also developed a smaller version of its product, which is meant for kids aged 5-12, after getting requests. It is also now producing cloth and surgical masks.

Read more: Face shields are easier to talk in, but are they safer than masks?

“We have invested heavily in PPE manufacturing and established reliable supply chains across Canada to ensure our nation is self-sustaining and in a position to combat any future global health crisis,” Hedges said.

“Our days of relying on global supply chains are over. We are proud to be part of what we see as a ‘Made in Canada’ movement.”

