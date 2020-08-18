Menu

Waterloo public board makes masks mandatory for all students

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 11:03 am
All students attending public schools in Waterloo Region this fall will be required to wear masks.

The Waterloo Region District School Board unanimously approved a motion by trustee Carol Millar Tuesday night that made masks mandatory for all students, including those in kindergarten to Grade 3.

Ontario teachers say they're preparing for online and in-class lessons with little guidance

The motion includes exceptions for those who are unable to wear masks.

There will also not be discipline for kids who have difficulty wearing them.

Mississauga mother whose son died of flu urges caution as students head back to school

The province had previously mandated that students in Grade 4 and above were required to wear the masks amid the coronavirus pandemic but this motion replaces the Ontario government’s move.

