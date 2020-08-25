Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating after shots fired at vehicle in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 11:22 am
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge.

RCMP are investigating after shots were fire toward a vehicle in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., on Friday.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., police say officers responded to a report of gunshots being heard near the intersection of Inglewood Drive and Epworth Park Road.

When police arrived they determined that several shots had been fired at a car.

No one was injured.

Police believe a white sedan or small SUV that fled from the area may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with the information about the incident, or who may have spotted a vehicle leaving the area shortly after 8:15 p.m., on Aug. 21, is asked to call RCMP at 506-757-1020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

