Police in Prince Edward Island investigate death of two-year-old boy

Police in Prince Edward Island are investigating after a two-year-old boy died last week of serious injuries.

Summerside police said they were alerted to the incident by child protection services after the boy was taken to hospital last Monday.

Police say the boy’s injuries were so severe he had to be air-lifted to Halifax for further treatment and died Wednesday.

They say an autopsy was conducted.

Police are not releasing any further details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police in Summerside, located about 60 kilometres west of Charlottetown.