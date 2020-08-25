VPD searching for elderly man with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man with dementia.

Otto Rollheiser was last seen at 1:30 Monday afternoon near West 16th Avenue, between Granville and Oak.

Mr. Rollheiser is white, 5’ 6” tall, with a medium build and short black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and light pants. Mr. Rollheiser is physically fit and may walk long distances, however, he may appear lost or confused.

Anyone who sees Otto Rollheiser is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.