Ottawa police investigating 2 weekend shootings, Friday homicide

Send this page to someone via email

People sitting in parked cars were the targets of two shootings in Ottawa over the weekend, police say.

Police confirmed to Global News one person suffered minor injuries Saturday night after a shooting around 9 p.m.

A police spokesperson said three people were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Heron Road when a bullet went through the car’s window.

A similar incident saw a 27-year-old man taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in the 100 block of Knoxdale Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

A spokesperson said a car pulled up beside another parked vehicle and shot at the man inside.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa police’s guns and gangs unit is investigating both shootings.

The weekend incidents follow the Friday morning shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite, which police are investigating as a homicide.

Police say Wite was killed shortly after midnight on Friday in the 2800 block of Richmond Road.

Investigators released surveillance photos of three persons of interest in the homicide case, and said Sunday they were hoping to speak with anyone who might have dashcam footage of motorists travelling on Grenon Avenue between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the night of the shooting.

Ottawa police are looking for information on the three people pictured here in relation to the Jonathan Wite homicide investigation. via Ottawa Police Service

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via crimestoppers.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

0:24 Video shows police in Wisconsin shooting Black man from behind Video shows police in Wisconsin shooting Black man from behind