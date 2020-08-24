Menu

Crime

Ottawa police homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Barrhaven

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 10:41 am
Ottawa police said a man died following reports of an assault on a main road in the suburb of Barrhaven on Sunday evening.
Ottawa police said a man died following reports of an assault on a main road in the suburb of Barrhaven on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An Ottawa man has died following an assault Sunday evening in the Barrhaven suburb, according to police.

Ottawa police tweeted late Sunday that officers were called to the 3700 block of Strandherd Drive at 7:15 p.m. that evening over reports a man was assaulted.

Police said the man was later declared deceased.

The section of Strandherd Drive in question is a two-lane road adjacent to the Chapman Mills Marketplace, near the intersection with Greenbank Road.

An Ottawa police spokesperson could not provide details about the victim or the assault Monday morning, noting only that the death is considered “suspicious.”

The spokesperson said the incident is not being treated as a homicide “at this time,” though the Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating.

