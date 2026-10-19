Judge dismisses child sexual abuse charges against actor Timothy Busfield

Send this page to someone via email

A New Mexico judge has dismissed an indictment against West Wing and Field of Dreams actor Timothy Busfield that accused him of criminal sexual contact with a child, citing prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury process.

State District Judge Joseph Montano granted a defence motion to toss the charges in a decision released Friday.

Busfield has repeatedly denied the allegations, describing them as lies motivated by revenge. In an email Friday, Busfield’s lawyer Amber Fayerberg said he was “relieved and grateful” after reading the judge’s decision.

2:47 West Wing actor Timothy Busfield charged with sexual contact of a minor, child abuse

Prosecutors said Friday they had not yet decided whether to pursue another indictment.

Story continues below advertisement

The case stems from when Busfield was directing the TV series The Cleaning Lady from 2022 to 2024. The parents of two twin boys who were let go from the show claimed that Busfield inappropriately touched the children on the set in Albuquerque.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to a criminal complaint filed in January, an investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department said a boy reported that Busfield touched him on his private areas over his clothing on one occasion when he was 7 years old and another time when he was 8. The boy’s twin brother told authorities he was also touched by Busfield, but he did not specify where and didn’t say anything because he didn’t want to get in trouble, the complaint said.

Busfield turned himself in and was released from jail pending trial by a judge who found no pattern of criminal conduct or similar allegations involving children in Busfield’s past.

The grand jury indictment followed just weeks later, reiterating allegations that Busfield “touched or applied force to the intimate parts” of one of the boys on several occasions. The indictment allowed the case to proceed without a preliminary hearing on evidence.

Busfield’s lawyers noted that the children told police during initial interviews that Busfield didn’t touch them inappropriately and accused the boys’ parents of coaching their children to give incriminating statements after the boys lost lucrative roles on the show.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Busfield’s lawyers officially asked the court to throw out the indictment, alleging in a motion that prosecutors were “willfully blind to the lack of evidence” and “invented procedural hurdles” to keep grand jurors from hearing witness testimony.

During a September hearing, Fayerberg played audio recordings of grand jurors asking to hear from additional witnesses. She said prosecutors wrongly informed jurors that subpoenas would be needed, even though those witnesses were “present, available and willing to testify.”

“The state engaged in egregious prosecutorial misconduct,” Fayerberg said.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Greer Staley countered that the defence hadn’t followed the correct process for submitting evidence to a grand jury and that Busfield himself improperly and “excessively” tried to steer grand jurors toward favourable witnesses and exhibits during his three-hour testimony.

3:17 Timothy Busfield faces another sexual abuse claim as wife stands by his side

According to the transcripts of the proceedings submitted by Busfield’s lawyers, the actor also known for appearances in Thirtysomething, told jurors that the case had turned his life upside down and affected his entire family. He testified that he had been “cancelled,” meaning he lost work and was fired by his agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Busfield also testified that he had nothing to hide and when asked about the allegations that he had caressed the children, he answered: “I’m saying that is absolutely one gazillion percent untrue. Never ever.”

Prosecutors had said each count in the indictment carried a possible penalty of six years in prison that could be enhanced.

“We know this may not be the end,” Fayerberg said. “If the State chooses to try again, Tim is ready, and so are those witnesses.”