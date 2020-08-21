Menu

Crime

23-year-old Ottawa man killed in Richmond Road shooting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 2:49 pm
Ottawa police are asking for more information about a shooting on Richmond Road that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday.
Ottawa police are asking for more information about a shooting on Richmond Road that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have identified the victim in a Richmond Road homicide investigation.

Police say 23-year-old Jonathan White was shot and killed just after midnight Friday in the 2800 block of Richmond Road.

In recent weeks, Ottawa police say they have increased the number of visible, uniformed officers in the area.

Read more: Recent spate of ‘brazen’ Ottawa shootings concerning police

“This week, the new Bayshore Neighbourhood Resource Team, originally scheduled for deployment in October, was put in place,” a police news release read.

Police say the team will remain in the area to work with community partners and stakeholders to address recent concerns over safety.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the investigation to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

