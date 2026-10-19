Multiple pedestrian collisions have Winnipeg police urging caution

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Following multiple pedestrian-involved collisions, including one that resulted in the death of a woman in her 80s, Winnipeg police are reminding people of the importance of road safety.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers have responded to “numerous” pedestrian-related collisions in recent weeks, according to Const. Stephen Spencer, a public information officer with the service, who spoke at a news conference Monday.

He said that people have been struck in parking lots, marked crosswalks and controlled intersections. Spencer pointed to several recent incidents that involved non-drivers being struck by vehicles – the earliest of which occurred on Sept. 11, when a child was hit while walking in the pedestrian corridor of a parking lot in the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard.

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition and was later upgraded to stable, he said. A driver was charged in connection with that collision.

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Later that month, a woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle. That incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, Spencer said.

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The woman was walking westbound on Roblin Boulevard, as she crossed at its intersection with Hunterspoint Road. A vehicle turning right onto Roblin Boulevard failed to heed the stop sign and struck her, sending her to hospital in stable condition.

The woman died of her injuries Thursday, he continued.

The WPS is investigating the collision and considering charges.

Those incidents, in addition to several which have occurred thus far in October, prompted the road safety reminder from Winnipeg police, Spencer said.

“Before crossing, ensure a driver has acknowledged your presence as a pedestrian by making eye contact with the driver and a nod or a wave confirming they see you and intend to stop,” he added.

The right of way does not ensure pedestrians or drivers can proceed without regard for other factors, Winnipeg police Insp. Helen Peters said at the news conference.

“Having the right of way means you may cross if it’s safe to do so,” she said.

With winter approaching, Peters also reminded drivers to be aware of icy roads and anticipate stopping sooner. She also recommended pedestrians consider how slippery their path will be before rushing to cross the street.

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During the dark, winter mornings that are expected following the elimination of the time change, she said high-visibility equipment, or even something as simple as a bright toque, can help to prevent a collision.

“This isn’t just about who’s at fault. This is about keeping each other safe,” Peters continued.