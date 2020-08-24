Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Montreal public health urges participants in recent Latin dance events to get tested for COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 9:54 am
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal public health is asking anyone who attended indoor or outdoor “Latin dance events” since July 31 to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of the city’s public health department, said in a statement Monday that three people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, attended dances in Montreal.

Two people who tested positive for the virus went to a dance on Aug. 14 on Ste-Catherine Street and a second event at Frédéric-Back Park the following day.

Read more: Jewish General Hospital to no longer allow walk-in patients for test centre

Authorities say other recent Latin dances organized in Lafontaine Park and in the Verdun neighbourhood could also be linked to the outbreak.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Testing clinics in Montreal have been notified and are ready to test people who participated in those events,” Drouin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal public health has also issued a series of guidelines for outdoor dances to prevent the spread of the virus.

This includes staying home if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, wearing a mask if physical distancing is not possible and not changing dance partners. Authorities say attendees should also wash their hands frequently and not sing or shout during events.

Anyone who needs to book a test can visit the public health department’s website or call 514-644-4545.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus Casesmontreal coronavirusmontreal public healthMontreal COVID-19Montreal dance eventsMontreal Latin dance events
Flyers
More weekly flyers