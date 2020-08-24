Jewish General Hospital to no longer allow walk-in patients for test centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Jewish General Hospital is implementing mandatory online bookings for appointments for its test centre as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal announced Monday that walk-ins will no longer be permitted as of Aug. 31.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” the health authority said in a statement.

Patients seeking blood or other kinds of collection tests must book their appointments online using the Clic Santé platform.

The health authority warns there is “no guarantee” that patients can secure an appointment the same day. Those who are having trouble booking an appointment are asked to call 514-934-8228.

The test centre’s hours have not changed. It will remain open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.