Lethbridge police officer charged, relieved from duty without pay

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police said an officer has been charged and relieved from duty without pay until the matter is concluded in court.

Police said David Easter has been charged with assault in connection to an incident with a prisoner in a cell at the Lethbridge Police Service’s holding facility on Feb. 9.

READ MORE: Peel Regional Police officer charged after 11-month investigation into alleged benefits fraud

After an internal complaint, the Lethbridge police professional standards unit conducted the investigation, according to police.

“In this case I believe exceptional circumstances exist that warrant the relief of duty without pay for the good of the police service and to uphold the public expectation that police officers be held to the highest standards,” Chief Scott Woods said.

Woods’ decision to relieve Easter from duty without pay must be reviewed by the police commission within 30 days.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

Easter has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Nov. 4.

1:58 Police Complaints Commissioner public hearing into two VPD officers continues Police Complaints Commissioner public hearing into two VPD officers continues