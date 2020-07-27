Menu

Crime

Brockville police officer charged with assault after arrest caught on video

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:20 pm
Brockville, Ont., police officer seen punching woman in face during arrest: video
WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some: A Brockville cop is facing an assault charge for allegedly punching a woman in the face during an arrest.

A Brockville police officer has been charged for allegedly punching a woman in the face during an arrest earlier this year.

On Feb. 25, Brockville police officer Const. Michael Boszormeny became involved in a struggle with a woman he was trying to arrest for a bail violation.

Read more: Brockville, Ont., police officer seen on video punching woman in face during arrest

That woman, Global News later confirmed, was Melissa Ross.

Ross’s friend took cellphone video of the incident, where the officer can at one point be seen striking Ross in the face as she screams and struggles with him on the ground.

Over the last five months, Brockville police have conducted an internal investigation of the incident, while Boszormeny was placed on administrative duties.

On Monday, police announced that Boszormeny has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Brockville police say they will not be commenting any further on the incident since the matter is before the courts.

