Brockville police officer charged with assault after arrest caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville police officer has been charged for allegedly punching a woman in the face during an arrest earlier this year.

On Feb. 25, Brockville police officer Const. Michael Boszormeny became involved in a struggle with a woman he was trying to arrest for a bail violation.

That woman, Global News later confirmed, was Melissa Ross.

Ross’s friend took cellphone video of the incident, where the officer can at one point be seen striking Ross in the face as she screams and struggles with him on the ground.

Over the last five months, Brockville police have conducted an internal investigation of the incident, while Boszormeny was placed on administrative duties.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police announced that Boszormeny has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Brockville police say they will not be commenting any further on the incident since the matter is before the courts.