Crime

2 Toronto police officers charged with assault in TTC incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2020 5:55 pm
The Toronto Police Service's Professional Standards unit investigated, and says the officers used "unnecessary and excessive force.".
The Toronto Police Service's Professional Standards unit investigated, and says the officers used "unnecessary and excessive force.". Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say an officer is facing additional charges in the alleged assault of a man who refused to leave a city bus last year, while a second officer is now also facing charges in the case.

Investigators say the incident happened on Dec. 13, 2019, and the man — who was arrested and charged — complained to the TTC.

The Toronto Police Service’s Professional Standards unit investigated, and says the officers used “unnecessary and excessive force.”

Read more: Toronto police detective charged after allegedly using excessive force in arrest

Police say Det. Christopher Hutchings was initially charged with assault, but he is now also charged with attempting to obstruct justice.

They say Det. Jason Tanoye was charged Wednesday with the same offences.

Both officers are with 43 Division and have been suspended with pay.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto police officers charged
