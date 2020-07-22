2 Toronto police officers charged with assault in TTC incident

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer is facing additional charges in the alleged assault of a man who refused to leave a city bus last year, while a second officer is now also facing charges in the case.

Investigators say the incident happened on Dec. 13, 2019, and the man — who was arrested and charged — complained to the TTC.

The Toronto Police Service’s Professional Standards unit investigated, and says the officers used “unnecessary and excessive force.”

Police say Det. Christopher Hutchings was initially charged with assault, but he is now also charged with attempting to obstruct justice.

They say Det. Jason Tanoye was charged Wednesday with the same offences.

Both officers are with 43 Division and have been suspended with pay.

