Toronto police detective charged after allegedly using excessive force in arrest

Toronto police say they’ve charged one of their own officers for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest.

The force says officers responded to a call from the Toronto Transit Commission on Dec. 13, 2019, for a man who purportedly refused to leave a city bus in the city’s northeast.

Police say officers arrested and charged the man, who then filed a complaint with the TTC.

They say the force’s professional standards unit conducted an investigation and reviewed video provided by the transit commission.

Det. Christopher Hutchings has been charged with one count of assault and suspended from work with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

