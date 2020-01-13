Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police detective charged after allegedly using excessive force in arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 1:48 pm
Police say the force's professional standards unit conducted an investigation and reviewed video provided by the transit commission.
Police say the force's professional standards unit conducted an investigation and reviewed video provided by the transit commission. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’ve charged one of their own officers for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest.

The force says officers responded to a call from the Toronto Transit Commission on Dec. 13, 2019, for a man who purportedly refused to leave a city bus in the city’s northeast.

Police say officers arrested and charged the man, who then filed a complaint with the TTC.

READ MORE: Toronto doctor charged with sexual assault of woman during physical exam: police

They say the force’s professional standards unit conducted an investigation and reviewed video provided by the transit commission.

Det. Christopher Hutchings has been charged with one count of assault and suspended from work with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoTTCtoronto police servicepolice officer chargedToronto Police Officer Charged
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.