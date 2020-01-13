Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto doctor charged with sexual assault of woman during physical exam: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 12:50 pm
Toronto police say Gary Rosenthal, 58, has been charged with sexual assault.
Toronto police say Gary Rosenthal, 58, has been charged with sexual assault. Toronto police/Handout

Toronto police say they have charged a doctor with sexually assaulting a patient.

They say investigators received a complaint about an incident that occurred at a doctor’s clinic in the city’s northwest on Dec. 20.

They allege the 58-year-old doctor sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman while conducting a physical examination.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspected prowler spotted peering into west-end Toronto home

A week later, police arrested the doctor and he appeared in court the same day.

Gary Rosenthal of Toronto has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto Doctor Sexual AssaultToronto doctor chargedToronto Doctor Sex Assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.