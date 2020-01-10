Police looking for suspected prowler spotted peering into west-end Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who was reportedly seen looking into a couple’s window on numerous occasions in the west end beginning last Thursday.

Police were called on three occasions for reports of a prowler entering a backyard and peering through the window of a home at Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive.

The incidents occurred at the same home between Jan. 2 and 5, according to police.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s or 30s wearing a black jacket with a blue hood.

Story continues below advertisement