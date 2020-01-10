Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspected prowler spotted peering into west-end Toronto home

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 8:08 am
Updated January 10, 2020 8:10 am
Man wanted by Toronto police in connection with prowler investigation.
Man wanted by Toronto police in connection with prowler investigation. Toronto police / Handout

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who was reportedly seen looking into a couple’s window on numerous occasions in the west end beginning last Thursday.

Police were called on three occasions for reports of a prowler entering a backyard and peering through the window of a home at Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive.

The incidents occurred at the same home between Jan. 2 and 5, according to police.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s or 30s wearing a black jacket with a blue hood.

Toronto PoliceToronto crimeBloor Street WestProwlerToronto west-endPrince Edward DriveToronto prowlerwest end prowler
