In certain parts of Thailand where fresh seafood is abundant, they serve this dish with a little dressing and some freshly sliced herbs and aromatics. You can also add fresh hearts of palm—they offer great texture and add a delicate, sweet roundness to balance out the sharp, tangy flavors. You’ll want your guests to enjoy this dish immediately after you dress it, so it’s important to pre-slice the fish and refrigerate it while preparing the rest of the recipe.

Ingredients

¼ pound fresh hearts of palm (see tip)

Squeeze of lime juice

1 pound boneless hamachi or Mediterranean sea bass fillet

¼ cup Seafood Nahm Jim

1 tsp grated Makrut lime zest

3 Tbsp finely sliced lemongrass

2 Tbsp finely julienned Makrut lime leaves

2 Tbsp finely sliced shallots

1 Tbsp finely sliced pak chi farang

1 Tbsp deseeded and julienned red chili pepper (optional)

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 Tbsp cured salmon roe or sustainable caviar, to garnish (optional)

Method

Slice the hearts of palm across the grain into 1/8-inch-thick pieces. Set aside in a bowl of cold water with a squeeze of lime juice. The lime juice prevents the hearts of palm from browning and enhances their refreshing flavor. With a very sharp fish knife, cut the hamachi against the grain into ¼- to ½-inch-thick slices. Fan out the slices on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for up to 2 hours until ready to serve. Once you’re ready to serve the crudo, remove the fish from the fridge. Spoon the nahm jim on top, then grate the Makrut lime zest over it. Sprinkle evenly with the lemongrass, Makrut lime leaves, shallots, pak chi farang, chili, and coriander leaves. Finish with the sliced hearts of palm and salmon roe.

