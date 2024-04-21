Recipe: Afternoon tea for Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Mother’s Day is around the corner prompting many to seek ways to celebrate moms and mother figures. How about treating them to an afternoon tea you make yourself?

Kevin Ao with Bon Moment Bake Shop joins Jennifer Palma on Cooking Together on Global News Morning Weekend BC.

English Cucumber and Zesty Cream Cheese Toast

Ingredients:

1 English cucumber, sliced lengthwise with a mandolin or peeler

Your favorite toast

Zesty Cream Cheese:

200g cream cheese or your favorite vegan spread

50g lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

30g sugar

4g salt

15g mint or basil leaves

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the zesty cream cheese until well mixed and incorporated. Take two slices of toast with the crusts trimmed. Spread a generous amount of the zesty cream cheese on each slice. Layer the sliced cucumbers on one slice and then close the sandwich with the other slice of toast. Cut the sandwich into 4 pieces and serve.

Dill and Egg Salad Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 hard-boiled eggs

60g yogurt

10g grainy mustard

10g Dijon mustard

4 cornichon pickles

10g sugar

4g salt

10g dill

White pepper, to taste

Your favorite bread, crusts removed

Directions: