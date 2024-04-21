Recipe: Afternoon tea for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is around the corner prompting many to seek ways to celebrate moms and mother figures. How about treating them to an afternoon tea you make yourself?
Kevin Ao with Bon Moment Bake Shop joins Jennifer Palma on Cooking Together on Global News Morning Weekend BC.
English Cucumber and Zesty Cream Cheese Toast
Ingredients:
- 1 English cucumber, sliced lengthwise with a mandolin or peeler
- Your favorite toast
Zesty Cream Cheese:
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
- 200g cream cheese or your favorite vegan spread
- 50g lemon juice
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 30g sugar
- 4g salt
- 15g mint or basil leaves
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the zesty cream cheese until well mixed and incorporated.
- Take two slices of toast with the crusts trimmed. Spread a generous amount of the zesty cream cheese on each slice. Layer the sliced cucumbers on one slice and then close the sandwich with the other slice of toast.
- Cut the sandwich into 4 pieces and serve.
Dill and Egg Salad Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 4 hard-boiled eggs
- 60g yogurt
- 10g grainy mustard
- 10g Dijon mustard
- 4 cornichon pickles
- 10g sugar
- 4g salt
- 10g dill
- White pepper, to taste
- Your favorite bread, crusts removed
Directions:
- Bring a pot of water to boil. Carefully add 4 eggs to the boiling water. Reduce heat to medium and boil for 12 minutes.
- Remove the eggs from the boiling water and place them in ice water for 20 minutes until completely cooled down.
- Peel the eggs and chop them into small chunks. In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped eggs with all the other ingredients. Let the mixture sit for 4 hours.
- Take your favorite bread with the crusts removed. Spread a generous amount of egg salad over one slice, then close it with another slice of bread. Cut into 4 pieces to serve.
More on Entertainment
Comments