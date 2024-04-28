Recipe: Chef Ned Bell’s B.C. turkey burger

Chef Ned Bell shows how to make turkey burgers with tomato jam, mustard mayo and pickled peppers.

“I’m a huge fan of searing my patties in a cast iron skillet, though firing up the BBQ during summertime gatherings with family and friends is unbeatable for celebrating B.C. turkey. Whether you opt for homemade patties or premade ones, I’m all about keeping it simple with 100 per cent turkey in my burger patty, just a sprinkle of salt and pepper during cooking. However, the beauty of turkey burgers lies in their versatility, with countless delicious options and variations to explore,” Bell said.

“It’s worth noting that turkey isn’t just reserved for Thanksgiving or Christmas; its high-quality protein content makes it a fantastic choice for everyday meals throughout the year, and cooking with it doesn’t have to be complicated. You can easily swap ground turkey into recipes that traditionally call for other ground meats, just like we’re doing here with these turkey burgers.”

Tomato Jam

Ingredients:

5 cups chopped cherry or diced tomatoes (or diced canned tomatoes)

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup B.C. honey (or brown sugar or maple syrup)

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a small pot over medium heat. Simmer for 20 minutes until most of the liquid is reduced. Puree the mixture in a blender until smooth. Allow it to cool.

Mustard Mayo

Ingredients:

1 cup mayo

Squeeze of lemon

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp grainy mustard (or horseradish)

1 shake of hot sauce

½ tsp kosher salt

5 cracks of black pepper

Optional – 1 tbsp thinly sliced chives

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together and store in the fridge.

Pickled Peppers (make ahead)

Ingredients:

B.C. greenhouse-grown peppers

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup water

½ cup sugar

⅛ cup salt

Instructions:

Roast the peppers in a preheated 375°F oven for 35 minutes until charred and blistered. Let cool, then peel and seed. Boil the vinegar, water, sugar and salt together. Let cool. Add the peeled peppers and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight.

Buns: Choose your favorite buns and toast them before serving.

Build the Burger

Melt cheese on the turkey patty. Spread mustard mayo sauce on both pieces of the bun. Add lettuce. Add pickled peppers. Add tomato jam.

Enjoy your delicious turkey burger with potato salad on the side!