Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Taylor Swift ‘Taylgate’ coming to Toronto ahead of Rogers Centre shows

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 8:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift: Digging into supply and demand of Eras Tour tickets'
Taylor Swift: Digging into supply and demand of Eras Tour tickets
WATCH - Taylor Swift: Digging into supply and demand of Eras Tour tickets – Aug 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Come one Swiftie, come all Swifties.

Whether you were lucky to nab tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out Toronto concerts in November or not, a new “fan experience” hopes to get you into the party spirit.

Organizers behind Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 tell The Canadian Press they will unite Swifties of all ages for an unabashed celebration of the tortured poet, providing an indoor space for young fans to congregate before her concerts.

The event will include a live DJ mixing Swift’s hits, sing-along spaces for the vocally brave and a “massive” space to create friendship bracelets.

Click to play video: 'Toronto fans anxiously wait for news of Taylor Swift tickets'
Toronto fans anxiously wait for news of Taylor Swift tickets
Trending Now

Swift is scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre across two weekends, from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23. The Taylgate event will run daily on those dates from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Event co-producer Bram Goldstein credits his two teenage daughters for inspiring the idea, saying they wanted to meet with other Swift fans while staying out of the chilly weather and early winter sundown.

He says Taylgate will offer a “safe, indoor and accessible space” for young fans while their parents and older fans are also welcome. Tickets for all six dates are on sale for $55 at torontosversion.com.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices