Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Recipe: A Mother’s Day treat of spot prawns

By Staff Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Three takes on a Mother’s Day treat'
Cooking Together: Three takes on a Mother’s Day treat
Chef Ned Bell shows how kids can help a parent make a delicious meal for mom using BC Spot Prawns in three different ways.
Share

Make these Mother’s Day treats of Wild BC Spot Prawns served ceviche, poached or bacon wrapped.

Ceviche

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb or 4-6 piece per person diced ultra-fresh BC Spot Prawns
  • 1/2 cup finely diced cucumber, skin on, seeds out
  • 1/2 cup finely diced yellow bell peppers, no seeds or white flesh
  • 1/8 cup finely diced red onion or shallots
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives or green onions
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp cracked black pepper
  • 1 tbsp diced jalapenos (1 tbsp chili flakes are a good substitute)
  • juice of 3 limes (lemon works)
  • 3 tbsp spoons olive oil
  • 2 tbsp coconut milk, full fat (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Mix all the ingredients together, marinade for 10 minutes, taste, adjust seasoning with sea salt and pepper and lime juice.
  2. Serve family style in the middle of the table in large bowls with crushed avocado seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper, and lemon or lime juice. This is ‘guacamole’.
  3. Serve with crispy wontons, corn chips or your favorite crispy cracker or toasted baguette.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Poached Spot Prawns with Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb fresh, thawed spot prawns

Instructions:

  • Make sure your prawns are completely thawed or very fresh.
  • In a simmering pot of salted water, drop the prawns in a stir for 30 seconds.
  • Immediately remove the prawns and cool in an ice bath.
  • After cooling, remove the shells and serve with your favourite cocktail sauce or herb mayonnaise.

Cocktail Sauce

  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • The juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp cracked black pepper
  • 2 tbsp sliced sliced chives
  • Salt to taste

Instructions:

  1. Blend everything together in a bowl with a whisk, a robot coupe or vita prep.

Bacon Wrapped Spot Prawns

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb spot prawns
  • 20 slices very thin double smoked bacon
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ½ lemon

Instructions:

  1. Make sure your prawns are completely thawed or very very fresh.
  2. Remove all of the shell except the tail (something to hold in your hand when eating)
  3. Ask your butcher for some very thin shaved/sliced bacon (it has to be very thin or the prawns will overcook before the bacon is crispy).
  4. Wrap the prawns except for the tail/shell.
  5. In a preheated fry pan, with a few tablespoons of olive oil, sear the prawns until the bacon is crispy and the prawns are not overcooked, approximately 2-3 minutes.
  6. Add a knob of soft butter and a squeeze of lemon in the pan, swirl to incorporate and serve immediately. Serve by themselves or with a fresh herb mayonnaise.

Herb Mayo Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ½ lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped dill, stems removed and finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped green onion, finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives, finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp sliced Italian parsley, finely sliced
  • 1 tsp hot sauce
  • 1 tsp kosher salt —adjust with more salt and lemon if need be

Instructions:

  1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to incorporate or blend together in a VitaMix or Robot Coupe.
