Recipe: A Mother’s Day treat of spot prawns

Make these Mother’s Day treats of Wild BC Spot Prawns served ceviche, poached or bacon wrapped.
Ceviche
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb or 4-6 piece per person diced ultra-fresh BC Spot Prawns
- 1/2 cup finely diced cucumber, skin on, seeds out
- 1/2 cup finely diced yellow bell peppers, no seeds or white flesh
- 1/8 cup finely diced red onion or shallots
- 2 tbsp chopped chives or green onions
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp cracked black pepper
- 1 tbsp diced jalapenos (1 tbsp chili flakes are a good substitute)
- juice of 3 limes (lemon works)
- 3 tbsp spoons olive oil
- 2 tbsp coconut milk, full fat (optional)
Instructions:
- Mix all the ingredients together, marinade for 10 minutes, taste, adjust seasoning with sea salt and pepper and lime juice.
- Serve family style in the middle of the table in large bowls with crushed avocado seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper, and lemon or lime juice. This is ‘guacamole’.
- Serve with crispy wontons, corn chips or your favorite crispy cracker or toasted baguette.
Poached Spot Prawns with Cocktail Sauce
Ingredients:
- ½ lb fresh, thawed spot prawns
Instructions:
- Make sure your prawns are completely thawed or very fresh.
- In a simmering pot of salted water, drop the prawns in a stir for 30 seconds.
- Immediately remove the prawns and cool in an ice bath.
- After cooling, remove the shells and serve with your favourite cocktail sauce or herb mayonnaise.
Cocktail Sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
- The juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp cracked black pepper
- 2 tbsp sliced sliced chives
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Blend everything together in a bowl with a whisk, a robot coupe or vita prep.
Bacon Wrapped Spot Prawns
Ingredients:
- ½ lb spot prawns
- 20 slices very thin double smoked bacon
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ lemon
Instructions:
- Make sure your prawns are completely thawed or very very fresh.
- Remove all of the shell except the tail (something to hold in your hand when eating)
- Ask your butcher for some very thin shaved/sliced bacon (it has to be very thin or the prawns will overcook before the bacon is crispy).
- Wrap the prawns except for the tail/shell.
- In a preheated fry pan, with a few tablespoons of olive oil, sear the prawns until the bacon is crispy and the prawns are not overcooked, approximately 2-3 minutes.
- Add a knob of soft butter and a squeeze of lemon in the pan, swirl to incorporate and serve immediately. Serve by themselves or with a fresh herb mayonnaise.
Herb Mayo Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ½ lemon
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped dill, stems removed and finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped green onion, finely sliced
- 2 tbsp chopped chives, finely sliced
- 2 tbsp sliced Italian parsley, finely sliced
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp kosher salt —adjust with more salt and lemon if need be
Instructions:
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to incorporate or blend together in a VitaMix or Robot Coupe.
