Lifestyle

Roasted pork tenderloin with B.C. strawberries and new potatoes

By Ned Bell Special to Global News
Posted August 25, 2024 11:00 am
2 min read
B.C. strawberries feature in this dish from Ned Bell with pork tenderloin and crushed new potatoes. View image in full screen
B.C. strawberries feature in this dish from Ned Bell with pork tenderloin and crushed new potatoes. Global News
Roasted pork tenderloin

Sweet and sour B.C. strawberries

Crushed new potatoes, pickled red onions

Ingredients:

Roasted Pork Tenderloin:

  • 2 full tenderloins for 3-4 people
  • Johnson’s Porchetta Rub
  • 3-4 tbsp olive oil

Sweet and Sour B.C. strawberries:

  • 1 pint of B.C. strawberries

Pickled Red Onions:

  • 1 large red onion, peeled and sliced thin
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup salt

B.C. Red Potatoes:

  • ⅓ lb per person
  • Olive oil to season
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions: 

  1. Pickled Red Onions
In a small pot, simmer the vinegar, water, sugar and salt together until dissolved, pour the hot liquid over the red onions and let cool. Refrigerate overnight.

  1. Sweet and Sour B.C. Strawberries

The beautiful B.C. Strawberries are pretty perfect all by themselves, bursting with natural sweetness and packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre. These nutrient-rich berries are not only delicious but also an excellent way to boost your health.

To elevate their flavour in this dish, I love to add a little extra punch by marinating them in the pickling liquid from the red onions for 20 minutes. I cut them in half and remove the stems before soaking. Be careful not to over-marinate, as just a touch of the sweet, sour, and salty pickling liquid enhances the strawberries, making the finished dish even more savoury and delicious.

 

  1. Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Pork is a lean source of high-quality protein, rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins B6 and B12, zinc, and iron. It’s a delicious and nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

  • Preheat your BBQ or oven to 400 degrees
  • Season the pork tenderloins with the Johnson’s Porchetta Rub
  • In a heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan or cast iron skillet, add the olive oil to the pan
  • Lay the pork in the pan and sear on all 3 sides for a minute per side
  • Place the pork/and pan in the BBQ/oven and close the lid.
  • Cook for 7-10 minutes until cooked through or to your desired temperature, I like it cooked medium
  • Remove from the BBQ/oven and remove pork from the pan, let it rest

 

  1. BC Red Potatoes
  • Cut them in half
  • Simmer the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender, approximately 20 minutes over medium/high heat
  • Pour off the water, and to the potatoes add extra virgin olive oil and salt

To plate the dish:

  • Lay the warm potatoes down on a platter, slice the pork tenderloin and arrange on top of the potatoes. Add the pickled red onions, and then lots of the sweet and sour BC Strawberries.
  • Garnish with fresh summer greens (arugula, torn basil, chives or scallions)
  • Spoon 5-6 tbsp of the pickling liquid on top of the dish and then 3-4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

 

