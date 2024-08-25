Roasted pork tenderloin with B.C. strawberries and new potatoes

Send this page to someone via email

Roasted pork tenderloin

Sweet and sour B.C. strawberries

Crushed new potatoes, pickled red onions

Ingredients:

Roasted Pork Tenderloin:

2 full tenderloins for 3-4 people

Johnson’s Porchetta Rub

3-4 tbsp olive oil

Sweet and Sour B.C. strawberries:

1 pint of B.C. strawberries

Pickled Red Onions:

1 large red onion, peeled and sliced thin

1 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

¼ cup salt

B.C. Red Potatoes:

⅓ lb per person

Olive oil to season

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Pickled Red Onions

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a small pot, simmer the vinegar, water, sugar and salt together until dissolved, pour the hot liquid over the red onions and let cool. Refrigerate overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweet and Sour B.C. Strawberries

The beautiful B.C. Strawberries are pretty perfect all by themselves, bursting with natural sweetness and packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre. These nutrient-rich berries are not only delicious but also an excellent way to boost your health.

To elevate their flavour in this dish, I love to add a little extra punch by marinating them in the pickling liquid from the red onions for 20 minutes. I cut them in half and remove the stems before soaking. Be careful not to over-marinate, as just a touch of the sweet, sour, and salty pickling liquid enhances the strawberries, making the finished dish even more savoury and delicious.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Pork is a lean source of high-quality protein, rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins B6 and B12, zinc, and iron. It’s a delicious and nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

Preheat your BBQ or oven to 400 degrees

Season the pork tenderloins with the Johnson’s Porchetta Rub

In a heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan or cast iron skillet, add the olive oil to the pan

Lay the pork in the pan and sear on all 3 sides for a minute per side

Place the pork/and pan in the BBQ/oven and close the lid.

Cook for 7-10 minutes until cooked through or to your desired temperature, I like it cooked medium

Remove from the BBQ/oven and remove pork from the pan, let it rest

Story continues below advertisement

BC Red Potatoes

Cut them in half

Simmer the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender, approximately 20 minutes over medium/high heat

Pour off the water, and to the potatoes add extra virgin olive oil and salt

To plate the dish: