Roasted pork tenderloin with B.C. strawberries and new potatoes

Roasted pork tenderloin
Sweet and sour B.C. strawberries
Crushed new potatoes, pickled red onions
Ingredients:
Roasted Pork Tenderloin:
- 2 full tenderloins for 3-4 people
- Johnson’s Porchetta Rub
- 3-4 tbsp olive oil
Sweet and Sour B.C. strawberries:
- 1 pint of B.C. strawberries
Pickled Red Onions:
- 1 large red onion, peeled and sliced thin
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup salt
B.C. Red Potatoes:
- ⅓ lb per person
- Olive oil to season
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- Pickled Red Onions
In a small pot, simmer the vinegar, water, sugar and salt together until dissolved, pour the hot liquid over the red onions and let cool. Refrigerate overnight.
- Sweet and Sour B.C. Strawberries
The beautiful B.C. Strawberries are pretty perfect all by themselves, bursting with natural sweetness and packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre. These nutrient-rich berries are not only delicious but also an excellent way to boost your health.
To elevate their flavour in this dish, I love to add a little extra punch by marinating them in the pickling liquid from the red onions for 20 minutes. I cut them in half and remove the stems before soaking. Be careful not to over-marinate, as just a touch of the sweet, sour, and salty pickling liquid enhances the strawberries, making the finished dish even more savoury and delicious.
- Roasted Pork Tenderloin
Pork is a lean source of high-quality protein, rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins B6 and B12, zinc, and iron. It’s a delicious and nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.
- Preheat your BBQ or oven to 400 degrees
- Season the pork tenderloins with the Johnson’s Porchetta Rub
- In a heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan or cast iron skillet, add the olive oil to the pan
- Lay the pork in the pan and sear on all 3 sides for a minute per side
- Place the pork/and pan in the BBQ/oven and close the lid.
- Cook for 7-10 minutes until cooked through or to your desired temperature, I like it cooked medium
- Remove from the BBQ/oven and remove pork from the pan, let it rest
- BC Red Potatoes
- Cut them in half
- Simmer the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender, approximately 20 minutes over medium/high heat
- Pour off the water, and to the potatoes add extra virgin olive oil and salt
To plate the dish:
- Lay the warm potatoes down on a platter, slice the pork tenderloin and arrange on top of the potatoes. Add the pickled red onions, and then lots of the sweet and sour BC Strawberries.
- Garnish with fresh summer greens (arugula, torn basil, chives or scallions)
- Spoon 5-6 tbsp of the pickling liquid on top of the dish and then 3-4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
Comments