Recipe: Cherry Almond Financier

Cherry Almond Financier

Makes around 12

1 ¼ cup almond flour

¾ cup sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

4 pc egg whites

¼ tsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup butter

1 cup marinated cherries(cut into quarters)

½ cup slivered or sliced almonds

1. Preheat oven to 375 F

2. Grease a muffin or mini loaf pan with butter and sugar. Set aside.

3. In a saucepan on medium-low heat, brown the butter. Set aside and cool down.

4. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the almond flour, sugar, all-purpose flour, and salt.

5. Add the egg whites, vanilla extract, and cooled brown butter to the dry mixture.

6. Pipe into the prepared muffin or mini loaf pan, about halfway up.

7. Push 4 pieces of quartered cherries on top and slightly push down. Sprinkle slivered or sliced almonds on top.

8. Bake in the preheated oven for 13 to 16 mins, turning halfway.

9. Cool down for 10-15 mins. Serve warm.

Marinated Cherries

2 cups pitted cherries

1pc orange zest and juice

3 tbsp sugar

3pc shiso(perilla)leaf OR 5pc mint leaf – finely chopped

1. In a medium bowl, mix together the orange zest, orange juice, shiso leaf, and sugar. Mix until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Cut pitted cherries into halves

3. Toss the cherries in the orange mixture.

4. Once fully coated, transfer the cherries to an airtight container and keep in the fridge overnight.

Cherry Sauce (optional – but highly recommended!)

⅔ cup cherry puree

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp pectin

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar and pectin.

2. In a small saucepan, heat up the cherry puree until simmering.

3. Add the sugar mixture to the saucepan and whisk. Cook until it comes to a boil.

4. Let it boil for 2 mins while whisking and immediately take off the heat.

ALTERNATIVE:

½ cup frozen cherries

1 tbsp icing sugar

1. In a saucepot, cook the frozen cherries and icing sugar on medium heat.

2. Cook for 10 mins

3. Pour into a blender. Blend until smooth.

Brown Butter Mascarpone Cream (optional – but highly recommended!)

½ cup butter

½ cup mascarpone

⅛ cup sugar

⅔ cup cream

1. In a small saucepan on medium low heat, brown the butter. Take off heat and cool down slightly. We want it to be warm enough to melt the sugar and mascarpone.

2. In a bowl, mix the mascarpone and sugar together.

3. Add in the warm brown butter and mix.

4. Add the cream and whip until stiff peaks.

ALTERNATIVE:

A simple chantilly cream will work!

½ cup cream

1tbsp powdered sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1. In a medium bowl, whip everything together until stiff peaks form.

Fennel Orange Yogurt Ice Cream (optional – but highly recommended!)

Makes 1L

1 tbsp fennel seeds

⅔ cup milk

⅔ cup cream

¼ cup corn syrup

2 pcs egg yolks

⅓ cup sugar

1pc orange zest and juice

½ cup greek yogurt

1. In a medium saucepan, toast the fennel seeds until fragrant.

2. Add milk, cream, and corn syrup. Bring to a simmer.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar.

4. Once the milk mixture comes to a simmer, slowly pour into the bowl while continuously whisking.

5. Pour back into the saucepan. On low heat, cook until it reaches 82C while continuously stirring with a spatula.

6. Strain into a large bowl

7. Add the orange zest, orange juice, and greek yogurt. mix.

8. Transfer to an airtight container and cool down overnight in the fridge.

9. Next day, churn the mixture in an ice cream machine according to machine directions.

ALTERNATIVE:

Any orange creamsicle or vanilla ice cream will still pair well with this dessert! Just zest some fresh oranges on top for that extra bit of flavour.