Recipe: Seared Ling Cod with Fregola Sarda and Rapini

Brewery and the Beast is back for an 11th year in Vancouver. To discuss the lively event, and show us how to make a delicious lingcod recipe is Chef de Cuisine Brittney Lygo, with Homer Street Cafe and Bar.
Seared Ling Cod with Fregola Sarda and Rapini
Ingredients:
For the Fregola Sarda:
- ½ cup dry fregola
- ½ tablespoon finely diced shallots
- ½ clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon small capers
- 1 tablespoon kalamata olives, halved and pitted
- ½ cup arrabbiata sauce (spicy tomato sauce)
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For the Basil Oil:
- 0.5 lb. blanched basil leaves
- ¼ cup olive oil
For the Seared Ling Cod:
- 1 piece skin-on ling cod
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tablespoon butter
For Plating:
- Seared rapini
Instructions:
- Prepare the Fregola Sarda:
- Cook the fregola according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.
- In a pan, sauté the shallots and garlic until fragrant.
- Add the capers, olives, and arrabbiata sauce to the pan. Stir and let it simmer for a few minutes.
- Mix the cooked fregola into the sauce until well combined. Keep warm.
- Make the Basil Oil:
- In a blender, combine the blanched basil leaves and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
- Prepare the Seared Ling Cod:
- Pat dry the ling cod with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter. Once melted and hot, add the ling cod, skin side down.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Add garlic to the skillet during the last minute of cooking to infuse flavor.
- Plate the Dish:
- Start by placing a portion of the Fregola Sarda on each plate.
- Drizzle the basil oil over the fregola.
- Top with the seared ling cod.
- Serve with seared rapini on the side.
Enjoy your Seared Ling Cod with Fregola Sarda and Rapini!
Comments