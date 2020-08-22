Man dies by suicide after walking with shotgun, carjacking woman’s vehicle in Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man died by suicide in Calgary on Saturday after he walked along 16 Avenue N.E. with a shotgun and forced a woman to drive him at gunpoint, according to police.

Officers said they received multiple calls about the man after 12:15 p.m.

“The man came in contact with many people,” police said in a news release. “At one point, he stopped a vehicle on the off-ramp of 52 Street and entered the vehicle being driven by a woman.”

She drove him for “a short while towards Sunridge Mall,” where he got out of the car, according to police. The woman was physically unharmed, police said, adding that no members of the public were injured during this incident.

A “short while later,” the man was found dead in the 3800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E., police said.

Since evidence points to his death being a suicide, police will not release the man’s identity.

However, because the events leading up to his death “involved many members of the public that came in contact with him,” police said they released the above details.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

If you are in need of support, you can call Health Link at 811 or the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.