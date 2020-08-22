Man taken into custody as missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe

Send this page to someone via email

The 14-year-old Cape Breton girl that was reported missing a week ago has been found safe.

Darcy Doyle, the 47-year-old that police believed she was travelling with, has been taken into custody.

The 14-year-old, a resident of We’koqma’q First Nation, was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., on Friday, RCMP Air Services reported a fire in an isolated location in the area of Canoe Lake, N.S.

Police officers made their way to the area and at 1 a.m., located the youth and the man she was with.

Both were taken into custody without incident and transported out of the wooded area.

The 14-year-old has been released while the man remains in custody.

Since her disappearance, the We’koqma’q First Nation had been calling for an Amber Alert to be issued by police.

The We’kogma’q band council had offered a $5,000 reward for information that would help find Martin.

However, RCMP had refused to put out an Amber Alert saying her case didn’t meet the criteria of an abduction.

“For us to be able to say the person was abducted, they have to be under the age of 14, it does not matter on consent. Between the ages of 14 and 16, we have to prove the person went unwillingly,” Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokesperson for the force, told Global News. “We don’t believe that is the case in this situation.”

An emergency alert was issued on Thursday, with the alert being sent to communities east of the Mira River in Cape Breton, according to police.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.