Search for Molly Martin continues after RCMP find campsite and ATV in Canoe Lake

RCMP say police are continuing ground and aerial searches for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin in Canoe Lake, N.S., after finding a campsite and a green ATV on Thursday afternoon.

There is evidence that Martin and 47-year-old Darcy Doyle may have still been in the Canoe Lake area Thursday evening, but “there is a possibility the two are outside of this area,” the RCMP release says.

Police say the two are believed to be travelling on foot, and that the Canoe Lake area is dense and heavily wooded.

Cape Breton Regional police and the N.S. Department of Lands and Forestry are involved in the search.

RCMP issued an emergency alert that police believe Martin was in the area of Canoe Lake, overnight on Thursday.

The alert was sent to communities east of the Mira River in Cape Breton, according to police.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau told Global News on Thursday the alert was issued to communities in those areas to “be on the lookout for them in case they saw them.”

Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 13 in Eskasoni.

She is believed to be travelling with Doyle, who Martin’s family described as a white man who “can survive in the woods.”

Police say Martin is described as five feet one inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, may be wearing glasses and has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Police described Doyle as six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and a moustache, police say.

RCMP say aerial surveillance was initiated Wednesday night and continued Thursday. The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.