Police issue emergency alert for missing Molly Martin

Nova Scotia RCMP issued an emergency alert for Mary (Molly) Martin, the missing 14-year-old girl from Whycocomagh, overnight on Thursday.

The alert said police believe Martin was in the area of Canoe Lake, southeast Cape Breton at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle.

Police said the two are believed to be using a green ATV.

The alert was sent to communities east of the Mira River in Cape Breton, according to police.

Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 13 in Eskasoni.

Nova Scotia RCMP have faced backlash since for not issuing an Amber Alert in response to Martin’s disappearance.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau told Global News on Wednesday a person has to be abducted to warrant an Amber Alert.

“For us to be able to say the person was abducted, they have to be under the age of 14, it does not matter on consent. Between the ages of 14 and 16, we have to prove the person went unwillingly,” Croteau said.

RCMP have also confirmed that Darcy Doyle is known to police.

Molly Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with Darcy Doyle, 47, from Mira Gut. Doyle is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes. RCMP

Martin’s grandmother Mary Martin told Global News she does not believe Molly would have when willingly with Doyle, who has had a relationship with the family for several years.

Police say Martin is described as five feet one inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, may be wearing glasses and has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Doyle is described as six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and a moustache, police say.

RCMP say aerial surveillance was initiated Wednesday night and continued Thursday. The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

More to come …