Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police issue emergency alert for missing Molly Martin

By Karla Renic Global News
Search continues for Molly Martin after no Amber Alert gets issued
Police are continuing the search for Molly Martin of We’koqma’q First Nation, who is believed to be travelling with a 47-year-old man. Martin’s family says they just want her home safely. As Elizabeth McSheffrey has the story.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued an emergency alert for Mary (Molly) Martin, the missing 14-year-old girl from Whycocomagh, overnight on Thursday.

The alert said police believe Martin was in the area of Canoe Lake, southeast Cape Breton at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle.

Police said the two are believed to be using a green ATV.

The alert was sent to communities east of the Mira River in Cape Breton, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, was reported missing after last being seen on Aug. 13 in Eskasoni.

Nova Scotia RCMP have faced backlash since for not issuing an Amber Alert in response to Martin’s disappearance.

Trending Stories

Read more: Search continues for Molly Martin after no Amber Alert is issued

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau told Global News on Wednesday a person has to be abducted to warrant an Amber Alert.

“For us to be able to say the person was abducted, they have to be under the age of 14, it does not matter on consent. Between the ages of 14 and 16, we have to prove the person went unwillingly,” Croteau said.

RCMP have also confirmed that Darcy Doyle is known to police.

Molly Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with Darcy Doyle, 47, from Mira Gut. Doyle is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.
Molly Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with Darcy Doyle, 47, from Mira Gut. Doyle is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes. RCMP

Martin’s grandmother Mary Martin told Global News she does not believe Molly would have when willingly with Doyle, who has had a relationship with the family for several years.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Martin is described as five feet one inch tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, may be wearing glasses and has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Doyle is described as six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and a moustache, police say.

RCMP say aerial surveillance was initiated Wednesday night and continued Thursday. The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

More to come …

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotiamissing personCape BretonAmber AlertMissing GirlEmergency alertCape Breton Police14-year-oldWhycocomaghMary Molly MartinMolly Martin
Flyers
More weekly flyers